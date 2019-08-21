Netanyahu hails South Korea as a ‘global leader, a vibrant, advanced economy’

US Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren told an Iranian state news outlet that Israeli policies make achieving peace more difficult, but also that Israel had a right to defend itself against Hamas and Iran.

It’s not clear from the interview, posted Wednesday on the Mehr News Agency website, if Warren was aware of the affiliation of the reporter, named in the article as Javad Heirannia. Mehr is owned by the regime-controlled Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization and defines its mission, in part, as conducting “in-depth studies on the enemies’ cultural onslaughts and anti-Islam propaganda to make policies to thwart their conspiracies and to enlighten the general public.”

Mehr’s headline, of course, focused on the criticism of Israel: “Israel’s policies complicate achieving peaceful solutions.”

But in the article, Warren boasts that her “first trip abroad as a Senator was to Israel and the West Bank. I believe that it is in the interest of Israel, the Palestinians, and the United States to find a two-state solution with a Jewish, democratic state of Israel existing alongside a state for the Palestinian people.”

She says the US should “play an active role in promoting a diplomatic resolution,” but also that “neither the United States nor any other outside power can impose a solution.”

And she adds, to quote Mehr as Warren’s own words were not quoted on this point, “she had consistently supported a strong US-Israel relationship and US aid to Israel, and believed that Israel had a right to defend itself from Hamas and hostile states like Iran.”

She then chides Israel’s policies: “At the same time, I have criticized Israeli government policies that make it more difficult to achieve a peaceful solution, from its settlement activity in the West Bank to its use of force in Gaza resulting in civilian casualties.”

She also criticizes the Palestinians, and Mehr dutifully quotes that criticism: “While the Palestinian people deserve their own state and a viable economy, I believe that the Palestinian leadership must be held accountable for any US assistance that is diverted to terrorists, and that terrorism and inciting violence are unacceptable.”