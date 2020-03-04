Netanyahu says Gantz trying to ‘steal elections’ with bill to disqualify him

Netanyahu takes aim at an initiative to pass a law banning a Knesset member under indictment from forming a government.

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz is trying to “steal the elections” by passing the law, he charges in a meeting with right-wing Knesset members.

Such a bill “undermines the foundations of democracy.”

Netanyahu notes that Blue and White would require the support of the majority-Arab Joint List party, whose members he calls “terror supporters” who “oppose the State of Israel.”

He notes that right-wing parties in the bloc that he leads received 58 seats, as opposed to 47 seats for the Zionist parties in the opposition.

“The will of the people is clear,” Netanyahu says, adding that the Joint List is “not part of that equation.”