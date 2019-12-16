New Right launches election campaign — without mentioning Shaked

The New Right party launches its election campaign, doing so independently and leaving the remaining national religious slates — Jewish Home and National Union — on their own to decide how best to compete in the upcoming March vote.

Naftali Bennett’s party says in a statement that it will be running on the slogan, “There’s sort of right-wing, there’s sometimes right-wing and there’s New Right — a secure right-wing.”

The mantra ostensibly highlights Bennett’s new position as defense minister, which he began last month. Recent polls have indicated that the new credentials have contributed to an increase in popularity, with New Right predicted to receive roughly seven seats.

Absent from the message announcing the roll-out of the campaign — which includes a picture of a stern -looking Bennett next to the new slogan — is Ayelet Shaked, the popular former justice minister who last election headed the joint Yamina slate which comprised all three national religious parties.