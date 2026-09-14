Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026

Otzma Yehudit fires back, files petition to bar Democrats from Knesset

14 September 2026, 11:46 pm
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A man casts his vote at a polling station in Jerusalem, on November 1, 2022. (Yonatan Sindel/ Flash90/ File)
A man casts his vote at a polling station in Jerusalem, on November 1, 2022. (Yonatan Sindel/ Flash90/ File)

The far-right Otzma Yehudit party has filed a petition to bar the left-wing Democrats from the Knesset, Hebrew media outlets report.

The move comes shortly after the Democrats petitioned to bar Otzma Yehudit, accusing it of inciting racism and undermining democracy.

The Otzma petition likewise accuses the Democrats of inciting racism, and undermining Israel’s character as a Jewish and democratic state, according to the reports.

The petition cites remarks by Democrats chair Yair Golan disparaging West Bank settlers and Haredim, according to Israel Hayom.

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