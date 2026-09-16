Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Palestinian video shows Israeli commandos rappelling from helicopter in West Bank; reason unclear

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 9:10 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Footage published by Palestinian media shows commandos of the Israeli Navy’s Shayetet 13 unit rappelling from a helicopter in the southern West Bank overnight.

The footage was taken in the town of Yatta, near Hebron.

The IDF has not yet commented on the video or the operation the naval commandos were carrying out.

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