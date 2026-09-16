Palestinian video shows Israeli commandos rappelling from helicopter in West Bank; reason unclear

Footage published by Palestinian media shows commandos of the Israeli Navy’s Shayetet 13 unit rappelling from a helicopter in the southern West Bank overnight.

The footage was taken in the town of Yatta, near Hebron.

The IDF has not yet commented on the video or the operation the naval commandos were carrying out.

لحظة إنزال جنود الاحتلال من طائرة مروحية خلال اقتحام مدينة يطا جنوب الخليل. pic.twitter.com/f7NUuFBzf8 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) September 15, 2026