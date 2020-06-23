Peace Now rips into Gantz for signaling support for annexation

The anti-settlements Peace Now organization berates Defense Minister Benny Gantz over his comments on the Trump peace plan and West Bank annexation.

“After he withdrew his promise to replace Netanyahu, Gantz has officially become his collaborator. The man who pledged to bring peace has signed on to the project to set the Middle East on fire. His support for unilateral annexation and his comments on the day after on Palestinian intransigence raise concerns that the man is disconnected from reality, and is willing to betray the will of his voters and lead us all to disaster — all for a rotation [of the premiership] that will never come about,” it says.