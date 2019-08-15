Pelosi says entry denial beneath Israel’s dignity

Jewish US groups condemn Israel’s decision to prevent US congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar from visiting the country, which reversed earlier indications that it would let the tour go as planned.

The American Jewish Council says in a statement that it believes that “out of two less-than-ideal options, neither of which was risk-free, Israel did not choose wisely by reversing its original decision.

“While we fully respect Israel’s sovereign right to control entry into the country, a right that every nation employs, and while we are under no illusions about the implacably hostile views of Reps. Omar and Tlaib on Israel-related issues, we nonetheless believe that the costs in the US of barring the entry of two members of Congress may prove even higher than the alternative.”

The liberal J Street organization calls the move “dangerous, unacceptable and wrong,” adding: “As sitting Members of Congress representing hundreds of thousands of Americans in their districts, Reps. Omar and Tlaib have the same right as every one of their colleagues to visit Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory.

“We may disagree with the views that the Members hold on such questions as BDS or with Rep. Tlaib on the two-state solution, but the right approach for a state that values democracy is to welcome criticism and debate, not to shut it down.”

The group also assails US President Donald Trump for tweeting his support for the entry ban.

“The fact that President Trump has already tweeted out his own call for these representatives to be denied entry illustrates that this decision is motivated purely by politics and ideology – not by the interests of the State of Israel. It is an affront to Congress and the American people and does severe damage to the US-Israel relationship – and it must be reversed immediately,” it says in a statement.