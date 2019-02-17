Poland confirms PM not coming to summit in Israel

The Polish Embassy has confirmed to The Times of Israel that Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will not attend the V4 summit in Jerusalem scheduled for later this week.

The wPolityce news website reports that in a phone conversation Sunday, Morawiecki informed Netanyahu that he would not attend the summit.

The site reports that the conversation between the two was positive nonetheless.

The summit is slated to take place Tuesday morning at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem.

The Prime Minister’s Office refuses to comment.