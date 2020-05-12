Pompeo: Annexation ‘a decision that the Israelis will make’

In an interview with the pro-Netanyahu daily Israel Hayom published a day before the US secretary of state’s visit to Israel, Mike Pompeo declines to confirm or deny reports in Israel that the White House is asking Israel to delay any annexation move in the West Bank.

Asked if that was the point of his visit, Pompeo doesn’t answer directly, but says the decision on any application of sovereignty to parts of the West Bank was ultimately up to Israel.

“I have said previously that this is a decision that the Israelis will make. I want to understand how the new leadership, the soon-to-be new government, is thinking about that,” he tells the newspaper.

“We will certainly share with them our views on the best way, in our judgment, to proceed, consistent with what we have laid out in our Vision for Peace,” he adds.