Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Qatar: Houthi drone attack on Mecca is a ‘grave escalation’

By Lazar Berman Today, 5:28 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Qatar condemns yesterday’s drone attack by the Houthis against the city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, calling it “a shameful act of aggression and a blatant provocation of the sentiments of more than a billion Muslims around the world.”

In a statement, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry says that actions endangering Mecca constitute “a grave escalation.”

It also expresses full solidarity with Saudi Arabia’s measures to protect itself.

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