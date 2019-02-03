Report: Fire in Iranian space center kills 3 scientists

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Syria says US-led coalition attacked its forces in east of country
DAMASCUS, Syria — A Syrian military official says the US-led coalition has attacked an army artillery position in eastern Syria, wounding two soldiers and destroying a cannon.
Spokesman for the US-led coalition Col. Sean Ryan says Sunday the partner forces acted in self-defense after coming under fire from the western side of the Euphrates River. Ryan says an investigation is underway.
US-led coalition forces, with their local Kurdish-led partners, are battling the remnants of Islamic State extremist group on the eastern banks of the Euphrates, while government troops and allied forces are now positioned on the other side after dislodging IS from there.
Syria’s state news agency SANA quotes the unnamed military official as saying the attack late Saturday was followed by a foiled incursion by IS militants.
— AP
In first, Jewish lawmaker elected president of Brazilian senate
RIO DE JANEIRO – A young senator who is an ally of Brazil’s new pro-Israel president has become the first Jewish person to preside over Brazil’s senate.
Davi Alcolumbre, 41, is a native of Brazil’s northernmost state of Amapa. He has been a politician for 18 years but is little known by many in mainstream Jewish circles in Latin America’s largest nation.
“We are very proud to have a great Jew and friend of Israel in the leadership of this legislative house. On behalf of the people and government of Israel, I wish you Hatzlacha and Mazal Tov,” Israeli ambassador Yossi Shelley writes on social media, using the Hebrew words for success and good luck.
Alcolumbre’s election, held Saturday evening, was supported by Brazilian senator Flavio Bolsonaro, who is the son of President Jair Bolsonaro. He beat Renan Calheiros, who was seeking his fifth Senate presidency.
“Alcolumbre has been a traditional partner of Jewish-Zionist causes in the National Congress. Now we have for the first time in history a 100 percent Jewish president in the Senate,” Israel’s honorary consul in Rio, Osias Wurman, tells JTA.
— JTA
Report: Fire in Iranian space center kills 3 scientists
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency is reporting that a fire in the country’s space research center has killed three scientists.
The Sunday report quotes Telecommunications Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi as saying that three researchers have died “because of a fire in one of the buildings of the Space Research Center.”
Jahromi did not elaborate in the report.
Iran plans to launch a satellite into orbit despite US criticism that such launches benefit its ballistic missile program.
In January, the country launched a satellite, but authorities said it failed to reach the “necessary speed” in the third stage of its launch.
Iran’s young space program has sent several short-lived satellites into orbit over the past decade, and in 2013 launched a monkey into space.
— AP
Hamas, Islamic Jihad delegations arrive in Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials
A Hamas delegation led by the terror group’s chief Ismail Haniyeh left the Gaza Strip for Cairo on Sunday, the organization’s official website states.
The delegation will meet with Egyptian officials to discuss “a number of political matters, developments related to the Palestinian issue and bilateral relations,” the website adds.
A delegation from Palestinian Islamic Jihad headed by its leader Ziad al-Nakhala also arrived in Cairo today for talks with Egyptian officials, according to the Islamic Jihad-linked Palestine Today.
— Adam Rasgon
After sniper video, ex-defense chief calls for return to targeted killings
Former defense minister Avigdor Liberman calls for Israel to again carry out targeted killings of Palestinian terror leaders, after video is released showing a sniper attack on an Israeli officer along the Gaza border.
“Everyone knows who in Gaza gave the order to fire at the officer. We must stop capitulating to terror and return to a policy of targeted killings,” Liberman, who heads the right-wing Yisrael Beytenu party, writes on Twitter.
His tweet comes after a news outlet affiliated with Lebanon’s Hezbollah released video from January of an Israeli officer being shot in the helmet by a Palestinian sniper in Gaza. Palestinian Islamic Jihad confirmed to Al-Mayadeen that its military wing was being the attack.
Liberman resigned as defense minister in November in protest of a ceasefire agreement to end a major flareup between Israel and Gaza-based terror groups.
Taking off for UAE, Pope Francis calls for relief in Yemen
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has appealed for the end of Yemen’s humanitarian crisis, saying the “cries of these children and their parents rise up” to God.
He makes the appeal at the Vatican an hour before his scheduled departure on a three-day trip to the United Arab Emirates, which is a key member of the Saudi-led coalition at war with Yemen’s Iran-aligned rebels. The conflict has driven Yemen to the brink of famine and caused the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
Francis urges faithful in St. Peter’s Square to join him in prayer, saying “these are hungry children” with no medicine, and “are in danger of dying.” Noting that many can’t reach food aid areas, he appeals to the involved parties and the international community to urgently ensure that agreements are reached and food distributed.
Francis is expected in the United Arab Emirates later today, where he will become the first pontiff to visit the Arabian Peninsula.
— AP
Work begins on new barrier along Gaza border
The Defense Ministry announces it has begun work on a new barrier along the border with the Gaza Strip.
Construction began Thursday on the barrier, which the ministry says is some six meters (19.5 feet) high and will stretch for 65 kilometers (40 miles) along the border from Kerem Shalom in the south to the new sea barrier in the north of the Strip meant to guard against infiltration from the Mediterranean.
The new fence will be constructed along the path of an underground barrier being built to block cross-border attack tunnels dug from the Palestinian territory, which emerged as a threat during the 2014 Gaza war.
“Over the weekend we began building the above-ground barrier along the Gaza border. The barrier will prevent terrorists from Gaza from penetrating into our territory on the ground,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.
