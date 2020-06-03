Report: Gantz to get costly motorcade, though he says he doesn’t want one

Defense Minister Benny Gantz is set to get a security motorcade similar to that of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, due to his new role as alternate prime minister, Channel 12 news reports.

The new security arrangements will come at a cost of NIS 23 million ($6.6 million), the network says, though it does not explain whether this is per year or otherwise.

Gantz’s office tells Channel 12 he is not interested nor has he asked for such arrangements. But the network says it is a direct result of his new title, which necessitates security treatment by the Shin Bet similar to that of the prime minister, and may not be entirely up to him.