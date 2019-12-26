Report: Leading national religious rabbi scuttled Smotrich effort for open primaries

The Srugim news site reports that National Union chairman Bezalel Smotrich sought leading national religious rabbi Haim Druckman’s help in placing an ultimatum before Jewish Home chairman Rafi Peretz to hold open primaries for a united national religious party.

Druckman vetoed the idea, wary that the measure would be too drastic and hoping that a compromise could be reached instead.

As one of the national religious camp’s most popular lawmakers, Smotrich had been advocating for an open primary to be held in order to form a Knesset list for a united party to represent the sector. The less popular Peretz opposed the idea and went on to ink a merger with the far-right Otzma Yehudit party last week.

Peretz has since called on Smotrich to join the Jewish Home-Otzma Yehudit list and has saved the National Union the 2, 5 and 8 spots. Smotrich has gone on radio silence since the Otzma deal was announced on Friday.