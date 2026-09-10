Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 10, 2026

Report: US troops are in Saudi Arabia providing intel for strikes on Houthis

Today, 10:35 pm
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Yemen’s Houthi rebels march during a mobilization campaign in Sanaa, Yemen, September 10, 2026. (AP)
Yemen’s Houthi rebels march during a mobilization campaign in Sanaa, Yemen, September 10, 2026. (AP)

US military advisers are reportedly present in Saudi Arabia and assisting the Gulf nation in its strikes against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

According to CNN, citing five sources familiar with the operation, approximately 100 American military personnel are in the country and taking part in the efforts.

The report says the US is sharing intelligence as well as an AI targeting program with Riyadh, but not participating directly in any of the strikes.

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