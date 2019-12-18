Resident of south addresses UN Security Council

Adele Raemer, a resident of Kibbutz Nirim near Gaza, addresses the United Nations Security Council during a periodic hearing on the Middle East and relates her experiences in the shadow of constant rocket attacks.

“Have you ever had to run for your life? When I hear the Red Alert early warning system for incoming rockets, I know that I have between 5-10 seconds to get to someplace safe – regardless of where I am in my little kibbutz house,” she tells the council.

“During the 11 rounds of escalated rocket fire that we have had in the past year and a half, there were numerous alerts every single day. One thousand and eight hundred rockets were launched at our communities during this period. What would any of you do if this number of projectiles was launched over your border?” asks Raemer who speaks at the invitation of US Ambassador Kelly Craft.

She adds that during the 2014 war with Gaza, a rocket destroyed her bedroom, and she was saved only because she sought refuge in her home’s protected safe room.

Concluding her speech, Raemer calls on the council’s ambassadors to act against Hamas, saying, “We all need to be able to raise the next generation to respect our neighbors, not fear them.”