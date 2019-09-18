Rockets fired from Gaza fall short, wound 7 Palestinians

Seven Palestinians are wounded after a rocket barrage from the Gaza Strip at Israeli communities explodes near a house inside the Palestinian enclave.

Palestinian eyewitnesses say two of the three rockets struck outside a home in the southern city of Rafah, and a third fell near the border fence separating Israel and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military says it identified “a failed launch attempt” from the Gaza Strip, but that no projectiles entered Israel.

Gaza’s health ministry says seven people were wounded, but doesn’t elaborate on their condition.

It isn’t clear which Palestinian group in Gaza is behind the rocket fire.

