Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Rothman says pausing overhaul would be a ‘mistake,’ hails right-wing rally

27 March 2023, 7:34 pm Edit

Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rothman, who has spearheaded the judicial overhaul push, tells Channel 12 news that halting it is “a mistake.”

He claims Ben Gurion Airport is working, even though 28 departing flights were canceled and many others were disrupted.

Rothman also notes that “most” local councils are not on strike, as declared by an umbrella group of local authorities.

He hails the pro-overhaul rally being held in Jerusalem, saying vast crowds are gathering to “protest the trampling of their vote.”

