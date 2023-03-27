Rothman says pausing overhaul would be a ‘mistake,’ hails right-wing rally

Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rothman, who has spearheaded the judicial overhaul push, tells Channel 12 news that halting it is “a mistake.”

He claims Ben Gurion Airport is working, even though 28 departing flights were canceled and many others were disrupted.

Rothman also notes that “most” local councils are not on strike, as declared by an umbrella group of local authorities.

He hails the pro-overhaul rally being held in Jerusalem, saying vast crowds are gathering to “protest the trampling of their vote.”