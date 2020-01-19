Sderot Municipality says security forces can’t track down cause of explosion

MOSCOW — More than a thousand opposition activists of various stripes march in central Moscow today after Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed re-drafting the constitution, unleashing political upheaval.

Protesters — mostly young anti-fascist activists — chant “Revolution” and “No to dictatorship” and some carry copies of the constitution.

The annual sanctioned march was called to commemorate the memory of lawyer Stanislav Markelov and journalist Anastasia Baburova who were gunned down in Moscow by ultra-nationalists in 2009.

A number of independent local deputies including Yulia Galyamin and opposition-minded Russians join the march, carrying copies of the constitution and chanting “Putin leave!”

Several people including a protester carrying a placard urging Putin to quit power are detained by police.

More than 1,400 people are taking part in the march, according to the White Counter group which monitors political protests.

The march takes place after Putin stunned the nation on Wednesday, proposing sweeping amendments to the constitution, the first major changes to the country’s basic law since it was adopted under Boris Yeltsin in 1993.

The move triggered the resignation of his government.

Many observers have said Putin’s proposals are designed to ensure his grip on power after he leaves the Kremlin and his critics have accused him of orchestrating a “constitutional coup.”

— AFP