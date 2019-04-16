Second and last batch of Eurovision tickets go on sale

Syria and Iran say the United States is waging “economic terrorism” against countries that have different opinions and should pursue its aims through diplomacy instead.

Syrian state news agency SANA quotes President Bashar Assad as saying the Trump administration’s decision to designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guard a terrorist organization is an “irresponsible move.” Assad spoke at a meeting with Iran’s visiting Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who said the US move was “stupid.”

Syria is in the grip of a severe fuel crisis aggravated by sanctions on the Assad government and Iran, its close ally.

Tehran has given the Syrian government billions of dollars in aid and sent Iran-backed fighters to battle alongside its forces — assistance that, along with Russian air power, has helped turn the tide in Assad’s favor.

SANA quotes Assad as saying that the US designation of the Revolutionary Guard “is a continuation of the wrong policies adopted by the United States and could be considered as one of the factors of instability in the region.”

Zarif says the Trump administration’s designation of the Revolutionary Guard and recognition of Israel’s sovereignty on Jerusalem and the Golan Heights are related and show the “failure of Washington’s policies,” according to SANA.

Zarif is scheduled to meet with Syria’s prime minister and foreign minister before heading to neighboring Turkey.

— AP