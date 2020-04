A senior Health Ministry official tells Hebrew media that the ultra-Orthodox cities of Elad, Modi’in Illit, Migdal Ha’emek and several neighborhoods in Jerusalem should be declared “restricted zones,” with a decision on the matter expected this evening.

Last Thursday, the cabinet approved declaring the predominantly ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak a restricted zone, effectively locking down the area.

The move has limited entrance to residents, police, rescue services, those bringing essential supplies and journalists and will initially last for seven days, with the option to be extended by ministers by five days at a time.