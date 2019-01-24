Shaked slams Likud: They’re not really right-wing
Shin Bet asserts killing of Palestinian woman ‘a terror attack in every regard’

Following indictment of Israeli teen suspected of hurling stone that struck Aisha Rabi, security agency blasts those who tried to delegitimize its activity throughout probe

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:27 pm 1 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Right wing activists clash with police outside a court hearing in Rishon Lezion, on the matter of the Jewish youth suspects in a major security probe whose details are under gag order on December 31, 2018. (Flash90)
Right wing activists clash with police outside a court hearing in Rishon Lezion, on the matter of the Jewish youth suspects in a major security probe whose details are under gag order on December 31, 2018. (Flash90)

6:39 pm

Gabbay pays condolence visit to family of Israeli student murdered in Australia

Labor Party chairman Avi Gabbay pays a condolence visit to the family of Aya Maasarwe, who was brutally murdered in Australia last week.

In a statement following the visit, Gabbay says he came “to show our sympathy for the pain of her family, and of an entire sector that wants to see its political leaders share in their pain.”

6:33 pm

Venezuela’s defense chief backs Maduro

The chief of Venezuela’s military has reaffirmed his support for President Nicolas Maduro, saying the armed forces will never accept a leader imposed on their country.

The televised statement by Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez is part of a show of military support for Maduro in the face of faltering international recognition of his government.

Opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido has declared himself Venezuela’s interim president, promising to restore democracy to Venezuela.

Padrino Lopez says dark interests are working outside Venezuela’s constitution, emboldening the opposition’s rise.

He says his soldiers would be unworthy of their uniform if they fail to defend the constitution.

The United States, Canada and some Latin American and European countries have recognized Guaido’s claim that the constitution gives him the authority to assume power.

— AP

6:16 pm

US sanctions two Iran-backed militias fighting in Syria

The US Treasury announces sanctions on two Iran-backed militias fighting in Syria in a move aimed at raising pressure on Tehran and the powerful Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The Fatemiyoun Division, comprising of Afghan nationals, and the Zaynabiyoun Brigade, consisting of Pakistanis, were placed on the Treasury’s financial blacklist, which aims to cut off their access to international financial networks to choke their operations.

Both militias are recruited by the Revolutionary Guard, the Treasury says, from communities of refugees and migrants living inside Iran, and sent to fight for the Bashar Assad regime in Syria.

“The brutal Iranian regime exploits refugee communities in Iran… and uses them as human shields for the Syrian conflict,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says in a statement.

“Treasury’s targeting of Iran-backed militias and other foreign proxies is part of our ongoing pressure campaign to shut down the illicit networks the regime uses to export terrorism and unrest across the globe.”

The Treasury also designates for sanctions Qeshm Fars Air, an airline it said was controlled by already-sanctioned Mahan Air, and Armenia-based Flight Travel LLC, which markets for Mahan.

Qeshm Fars was a dormant carrier until 2017, when it was revived to deliver passengers and cargo to Damascus from Iran with two B747 aircraft on behalf of the Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The carrier is being staffed by Mahan Air employees and receives Mahan technical support, the Treasury said.

— AFP

6:11 pm

5:57 pm

Two men suspected of plotting attack arrested in Belgium

The Belgian authorities have arrested two men suspected of plotting a terrorist attack and charged them with terrorism offenses, federal prosecutors say.

The main suspect was arrested in the Brussels neighborhood of Molenbeek while his alleged accomplice was arrested near the northern Dutch-speaking city of Bruges, prosecutors say.

The men were charged with “participating in the activities of a terrorist group and preparing to commit a terrorist offense,” spokesman Eric Van Duyse says.

Van Duyse adds that the pair were not believed to have been plotting a “mass attack,” but did not elaborate.

The prosecutors office say the pair were not Belgian nationals but did not give their nationalities.

— AFP

5:56 pm

50-year-old woman critically injured in Shuafat house fire

Emergency medics were rushing a 50-year-old woman in critical condition to the Hadassah Hospital Mount Scopus after rescuing her from a house fire in the Shuafat neighborhood of East Jerusalem.

Doctors are trying to rescuscitate the woman, who is suffering from severe smoke inhalation.

5:41 pm

Lebanon’s star filmmaker makes Oscars history with her nomination

This year’s Academy Awards will feature an all-male best director lineup, but there is one female director vying for a top honor at the Oscars — Lebanon’s Nadine Labaki.

Labaki’s “Capernaum” is nominated for best foreign language film, competing against male directed entries from Japan, Germany, Poland and the presumptive favorite, Mexico’s “Roma.”

The actress-turned-director says she hopes to represent female filmmakers in “the best way possible” at February’s ceremony, and expects more women will be nominated in years to come.

“Capernaum,” named after a biblical village cursed by Jesus, tells the story of a 12-year-old boy, played by a Syrian refugee, who sues his parents for giving him life. It is now showing in select US theaters.

The Oscars will be held in Los Angeles on February 24.

— AP

5:23 pm

Scottish ex-leader Salmond charged with attempted rape

Former Scottish leader and pro-independence figurehead Alex Salmond has been charged with two counts of attempted rape and nine counts of sexual assault, the Scottish prosecutor’s office says.

Speaking after a court hearing, Salmond says: “I am innocent of any criminality whatsoever.”

— AFP

5:19 pm

Following indictment in Aisha Rabi killing, Shin Bet asserts ‘it was a terror attack in every respect’

Following the filing of an indictment against an Israeli teen alleged to have hurled a stone that struck Aisha Rabi in the head, killing the 47-year-old Palestinian mother of eight, the Shin Bet releases a statement asserting that the October 12 incident was “a terror attack in every respect.”

The security agency blasts “interested parties over their deliberate and ongoing effort to slander the Shin Bet and its employees,” throughout the investigation.

“In light of the manipulative claims currently being made by those interested parties… it should be said that this was a terrorist attack in every respect, and similar acts carried out by Arab terrorists, including minors, were dealt with no differently,” the Shin Bet says.

Shortly after the arrest of the first three suspects on December 30, settler leaders and prominent rabbis in the national religious camp began demonstrating against the Shin Bet, accusing its agents of torturing the suspects and robbing them of their rights.

The security agency says the the suspects in Rabi’s killing were in direct contact with violent far-right activists commonly known as hilltop youth, who are known for establishing illegal outposts on hilltops throughout the West bank and sometimes carrying out hate crimes targeting Palestinians and even Israeli security forces.

4:35 pm

Hamas rejects Qatari funds, claiming Israeli ‘blackmailing’ has violated past agreements

Senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya says the terror group has decided not to accept Qatari dollars that were slated to support civil servants and needy families in the Gaza Strip.

“We presented our rejection to receiving the third Qatari grant in response to the occupation’s policy of attempting to hesitate and not abide by the understandings,” Hayya tells reporters in Gaza. “We say they bear full responsibility for this hesitation and blackmailing.”

The Hamas official says the terror group expressed its position to Mohammed al-Emadi, a Qatari envoy who arrived in Gaza late Wednesday.

— Adam Rasgon

4:14 pm

Cabinet approves transfer of Qatari cash to Gaza after prodding from security establishment

Israel has approved the transfer of $15 million in humanitarian aid from Qatar to the Hamas terror group in Gaza, a diplomatic official confirms.

The decision was made following encouragement from senior officials in the defense establishment, who have ardently supported preventing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza from further spiraling.

The transfer is expected to take place in the coming days.

3:35 pm

Aisha Rabi’s husband calls for ICC probe into wife’s death

Aisha Rabi’s husband Yaqoub says he has no faith in Israeli justice and wants a hearing in an international court after the Central District Court indicted only one of the five suspects arrested on suspicion of involvement in his wife’s killing.

“The Israeli police and intelligence both know who hit us leading to my wife’s death but they charged one person only.”

“When they hit our car with stones they were more than four people,” he tells AFP. “I want all those who killed my wife to be tried in an international court.”

— with AFP

3:30 pm

Bomb attack hits Syrian capital — state media

A bomb attack hit a northeastern neighbourhood of the Syrian capital, state media says, in the third such explosion in a regime-held area in less than a week.

State news agency SANA reports “a terrorist bombing in the Adawi area with an explosive device planted in a car, causing material damage but no casualties.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the blast hit near the embassy of key government ally Russia.

The Britain-based war monitor says four people were lightly wounded.

— AFP

3:11 pm

Iraqi parliament approves budget of $112 billion for 2019

Iraq’s parliament approves a vastly expanded state budget for 2019, after weeks of wrangling over how to apportion revenue among the country’s regions damaged by the war against the Islamic State group.

The new budget, at 133 trillion Iraqi dinars ($112 billion), represents a 27 percent increase in spending over the previous year, to be paid in part by higher projected oil prices and a slight bump in oil exports.

It forecasts oil exports from OPEC’s second leading oil producer to average 3.88 million barrels per day, at $56 per barrel, up from 3.8 million barrels at $46 per day in 2018.

Still, the budget projects a $23 billion deficit in 2019.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi’s government still needs to ratify the bill, which includes several amendments to the budget proposal it submitted last year.

— AP

3:07 pm

Health Ministry urges passengers on Egged bus to get vaccinated amid measles scare

The Health Ministry says in a statement that passengers on a Sunday morning Egged bus from Rosh Pina to the Golani Junction may have been exposed to measles by one of the commuters on board.

The ministry urges those passengers who have not been immunized with two doses of the measles vaccine to immediately do so.

2:59 pm

Lithuanian church removes Jewish headstones used as stairs

Lithuania’s Evangelical Reformed Church has removed Jewish headstones that had been used as stairs.

The removal of the headstones from the 9-meter (30-foot) staircase leading to the main entrance of the church building in Vilnius was completed last week, the Jewish Community of Lithuania announces. The headstones were installed when Lithuania was part of the Soviet Union.

“This represents a victory in the Lithuanian Jewish Community’s long-term efforts to ensure respect for the dead and the Jewish legacy in Lithuania,” the Jewish group says in a statement.

The headstones will be placed at a Jewish cemetery, the statement says.

The church on Pylimo Street was featured in an article published in 2013 on the website DefendingHistory.com, run by Dovid Katz, a Yiddish scholar and member of the Jewish Community of Lithuania. The former chief rabbi of Lithuania, Chaim Burshtein, also called for removing the headstones from the stairs.

The building, which was confiscated by the government during communist rule, was returned to the church after Lithuania’s independence and, following renovations, reopened in 2007.

— JTA

2:59 pm

Rivlin inaugurates French museum exhibit honoring diplomats who saved Jews during Holocaust

President Reuven Rivlin inaugurates a museum exhibition highlighting the stories of diplomats who saved Jews during the Holocaust as part of an official visit to France.

The exhibition, called “Beyond duty – saving Jewish lives and showing the way,” is a collaboration between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Yad Vashem and is opening in Israeli diplomatic missions worldwide ahead of International Holocaust Memorial Day on Sunday.

“Some 200,000 people were saved by the actions of these diplomats,” Rivlin says. “Their stories are a unique part of the history of the Holocaust. They prove that we always, as individuals, as representatives of our people and as countries, have the ability and the responsibility to make choices.”

Thirty-six diplomats in roughly 20 countries used their authority and influence to rescue Jews during the Holocaust and have been recognized by Israel as Righteous Among the Nations, according to the Government Press Office.

2:29 pm

Ramle resident indicted for sending video of himself digging grave for his sister

A resident of the central town Ramle has been indicted after he sent a video of himself digging a grave for his 16-year-old sister.

The two got into an argument leading to the older brother to begin sending death threats to the teenage girl, which culminated in the video of him digging her grave and pledging that she would soon be buried in it.

Police arrested the suspect on Saturday, but he was released to house arrest earlier this week.

With the filing of the indictment against him for death threats, prosecutors asked that the suspect be remanded until the end of proceedings against him.

2:29 pm

Visiting Ukraine leader blasted for ignoring Holocaust complicity

Top Nazi hunter Efraim Zuroff criticizes Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko for ignoring Ukrainian complicity in the Holocaust during his visit to Israel this week, and for urging Jerusalem to recognize the Holodomor, a man-made famine in 1930s that killed millions of Ukrainians, as a genocide.

Zuroff also takes Poroshenko’s Israeli hosts to task for not having challenged him publicly on Kiev’s policy to honor Ukrainian nationalist wartime heroes, many of whom were involved in massacres against Jews.

“What happened is the height of chutzpah,” fumes Zuroff, who heads Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Israel office. “He comes here, and asks Israel to recognize Israel the Holodomor as genocide, which it wasn’t.”

— Raphael Ahren

2:28 pm

Stats released for Holocaust Remembrance Day show 212K survivors living in Israel

New demographics released by the Central Bureau of Statistics in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which will be marked on Sunday, show that there are roughly 212,000 Holocaust survivors living in Israel.

The numbers from the end of 2017 mark a drop of roughly 9,000 people from the previous year.

According to the CBS, 100 percent of survivors are above the age of 72 and some 30% are above the age of 85.

Sixty percent of survivors living in Israel are women while 40% are men.

Shaked slams Likud: They’re not really right-wing

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked of the New Right party attacks Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling party, saying the Likud is not really right-wing.

“The Likud is not right,” the Walla news site quotes her as saying to a group of ultra-Orthodox activists in Bnei Brak at a town hall meeting.