Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 10, 2026

Sissi will press Abbas to reconcile with Dahlan during Cairo meet next week — officials

By Jacob Magid Today, 7:56 pm
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, right, greets Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas during the emergency Arab summit at Egypt's New Administrative Capital, just outside Cairo, March 4, 2025. (Egyptian Presidency Media Office via AP)
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, right, greets Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas during the emergency Arab summit at Egypt's New Administrative Capital, just outside Cairo, March 4, 2025. (Egyptian Presidency Media Office via AP)

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will travel to Cairo next week to meet with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, a Palestinian official and a second official familiar with the matter tell The Times of Israel.

The second official says Sissi will use the meeting to again urge Abbas to reconcile with longtime Fatah rival Mohammad Dahlan, who heads a breakaway faction of Abbas’s Fatah party and has been living in exile in the United Arab Emirates for more than 15 years.

Egypt believes reconciliation within Fatah is critical before the Palestinian legislative election currently scheduled for November 28.

Cairo already tried leaning on Abbas to reconcile with Dahlan ahead of an internal Fatah election earlier this year, but did not succeed.

Polling has indicated the many current divisions within Fatah are harming the party’s chances to perform well in the election.

Senior Fatah official Jibril Rajoub said earlier today those divisions are why the elections — which haven’t been held since 2006 — may well end up being delayed yet again.

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