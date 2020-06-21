The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
South Korea sees continued resurgence in new virus cases
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea continues to struggle to contain a resurgence in the coronavirus that has seen some of the country’s hard-won pandemic gains erased since social distancing rules were eased in mid-April.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 48 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the national caseload to 12,421 infections, with 280 deaths.
The agency says 24 of the new cases are in the Seoul region, which has been the center of the country’s outbreak since late May. Ten of the new cases, however, are from the central city of Daejeon, indicating the virus is beginning to spread more broadly.
Some experts say the country should reimpose stronger social distancing guidelines, but officials are reluctant to do so in fear of hurting an already fragile economy.
— AP
British police say deadly stabbing rampage was a terror attack
READING, England — British police say they are treating a stabbing rampage in a park that killed three people as a terrorist attack.
Dean Haydon, the UK’s coordinator of counterterrorism policing, says counterterror detectives are taking over the investigation into the attack in the town of Reading, west of London.
Police had earlier said they were keeping an open mind about the motive.
Three people were killed and three others seriously wounded in stabbings in Reading’s Forbury Gardens Park yeserday evening. A 25-year-old man is in custody.
— AP
