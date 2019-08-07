State Department official flagged as anti-Semitic white nationalist

The Southern Poverty Law Center says it has identified a State Department official who is heavily involved in white nationalism.

According to the SPLC, Matthew Q. Gebert, who works as a foreign affairs officer at the Bureau of Energy Resources, oversaw a Washington chapter of a white nationalist group, hosted white nationalists and published white nationalist propaganda online under the alias “Coach Finstock.”

Gebert has worked at Foggy Bottom since 2013 and became radicalized in 2015, according to the SPLC’s Hatewatch.

Twitter accounts linked to Gebert also posted anti-Semitic memes and propaganda, including swastikas.

It is not known if any action has been taken against Gebert. A State Department spokesperson tells the SPLC that the department is “committed to providing a workplace that is free from discriminatory harassment and investigates alleged violations of laws, regulations, or Department policies, taking disciplinary action when appropriate.”