Taika Waititi to direct new ‘Star Wars’ film

The High Court of Justice will reconvene for the second day of hearings on petitions against allowing indicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from forming a government and against the unprecedented rotational unity deal that he inked with Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz.

Sunday’s hearings in front of an expanded panel of 11 justices were dominated first by representatives of Likud, Blue and White and the relevant branches of government, who all urged the court not to intervene in Netanyahu’s appointment. They were followed by the petitioners, who argued that the justices were obligated to step in. Like yesterday, the hearing will be broadcast live.

Today at 10 a.m., the court will hear further petitions concerning the controversial aspects of the three-year coalition deal negotiated by Netanyahu and Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz.

The agreement includes profound changes to Israel’s constitutional order, some of which contradict established laws, tradition and precedent.