Taking military action against Iran’s nuclear program would be ‘illegal, unacceptable,’ Russia says

Russia believes any use of military force against Iran would be “illegal and unacceptable”, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says on Thursday, commenting on US President Donald Trump’s threats to bomb the country unless it reaches an agreement with Washington over its nuclear program.

Bombing nuclear infrastructure would have catastrophic consequences for the entire world, Zakharova says, adding that Iran has the right to peaceful nuclear energy.

Iran claims that its nuclear program is entirely peaceful and denies seeking a nuclear weapon, but has ramped up its enrichment of uranium up to 60 percent purity, the only country in the world without a nuclear weapons program to do so, and has obstructed international inspectors from checking its nuclear facilities.