Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Troops near border in Lebanon locate Hezbollah rocket launcher, projectiles — IDF

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 4:06 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A cache of Hezbollah rockets captured by IDF troops in the Mount Dov area of southern Lebanon, September 14, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)
A cache of Hezbollah rockets captured by IDF troops in the Mount Dov area of southern Lebanon, September 14, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)

Troops operating on the Lebanese side of Mount Dov located a Hezbollah rocket launcher and several projectiles, the military says.

The IDF says the rockets were found yesterday by troops of the 810th “Mountains” Regional Brigade during scans of Mount Dov, in the military’s south Lebanon buffer zone.

The rockets were likely left behind by Hezbollah when the ceasefire took effect in April.

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