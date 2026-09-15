Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026
Troops near border in Lebanon locate Hezbollah rocket launcher, projectiles — IDF
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Troops operating on the Lebanese side of Mount Dov located a Hezbollah rocket launcher and several projectiles, the military says.
The IDF says the rockets were found yesterday by troops of the 810th “Mountains” Regional Brigade during scans of Mount Dov, in the military’s south Lebanon buffer zone.
The rockets were likely left behind by Hezbollah when the ceasefire took effect in April.
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