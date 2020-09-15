Trump: I would have ‘no problem’ selling F-35s to UAE

Hours before the signing of the Israel-UAE normalization deal, US President Donald Trump tells US media he would have “no problem” selling F-35 jets to the Emiratis.

He makes the comment in a Fox News interview.

“I personally would have no problem with it,” says Trump.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denied approving the US sale of the advanced fighter planes to the UAE as part of the agreement, though reports in Israel and the US indicated he gave his consent. US officials have said the sale is possible, while promising to uphold Israel’s military edge in the region.