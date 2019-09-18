Trump says ‘many options’ in responding to Iran’s attack on Saudis

LOS ANGELES, California — US President Donald Trump says he has “many options” for responding to Iranian aggression that include military strikes as well as “a lot less than that,” and that details of newly announced sanctions will come within 48 hours.

Asked by reporters about a possible US attack on Iran, Trump says “there are many options. There’s the ultimate option and there are options a lot less than that.” He explains that by “ultimate option” he means “war.”

Trump says that the specifics of sanctions he announced earlier would be made public “over the next 48 hours.”

US ally Saudi Arabia says Iran was behind a missile or drone attack setting ablaze major oil facilities last weekend.

Trump has so far appeared to resist calls from some in his Republican party for a more aggressive response.

“There’s plenty of time to do some dastardly things,” he says. “If we have to do something we’ll do it without hesitation.”

Trump also references his frequent message that he wants to keep the United States out of conflicts in the Middle East. “How did that work out?” he asks, referring to Iraq and other conflicts.

— AFP