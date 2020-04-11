UK death toll approaches 10,000

The coronavirus death toll in the United Kingdom has gone up by another 917 deaths today, bringing the country’s total toll close to 10,000.

The figure includes only deaths in hospitals of persons testing positive for coronavirus and does not include coronavirus deaths in care homes.

The number of new infections from the disease is up by 5,234, leaving Britain with 78,991 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the health ministry says in its daily update.

