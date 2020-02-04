UK tells citizens to leave China over virus

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has urged all British citizens in China to leave because of the outbreak of the new virus.

The Foreign Office said in an updated travel advisory on Tuesday that it advises against “all but essential” travel to mainland China.

Raab said the government now advises British citizens in China “to leave the country if they can, to minimize their risk of exposure to the virus.”

The Foreign Office said it is continuing to work to evacuate British citizens from the epicenter of the virus outbreak, Hubei province.

— AP