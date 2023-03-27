Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

UN, France state concerns about Israel turmoil

Today, 12:53 am Edit
Illustrative: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on February 18, 2023. (Amanuel Sileshi/AFP)
Illustrative: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on February 18, 2023. (Amanuel Sileshi/AFP)

The office of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and a representative of France’s ministry of foreign affairs state concerns about developments in Israel.

“We’re obviously watching the developments that are going on in Israel internally very closely,” a spokesperson for Guterres says. “And I think, as we would anywhere else, a reminder that people have a right to demonstrate peacefully, and their demonstration should be done peacefully.”

“France is following the news on the plans to overhaul the judiciary in Israel with great concern. We reaffirm our deep commitment to the democratic principles that constitute the basis of the friendship between our two countries,” the French embassy in the US says in a statement.

“France calls on the Israeli political leaders to refrain from any actions or statements that are likely to worsen the crisis,” the statement says.

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.