Unarmed Palestinian man held after crossing into Israel from Gaza

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit says the investigation materials in the corruption probes into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be withheld from prosecutors until after the April 9 elections, citing a fear of leaks to the media by political actors.

“The legal counsel of the prime minister sought to delay the delivery of materials due to their fear that the evidence documents will find their way into media outlets and will be publicized during the elections,” a statement from the Justice Ministry says.

The attorney general accepted the argument, the statement says.

The pre-indictment hearings for all suspects in cases 1000, 2000, and 4000, including the prime minister, will be held no later than three months after the documents are released, or some time before July 10, the Justice Ministry says.