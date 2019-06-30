US envoy: Attending opening of E. Jerusalem archaeological site not political

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman denies that attending the inauguration of controversial archaeological tourist site in East Jerusalem is a political move.

In remarks at opening the City of David’s Pilgrim’s Road — located in the mostly Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan, Friedman says “the pursuit for truth” is driving excavations at the site.

He praises US President Donald Trump for recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, saying those who opposed the decision should walk the ancient subterranean stairway that is said to have served as a main artery for Jews to the Temple Mount thousands of years ago, saying the discovery “lays all doubts to rest.”

The event is also attended by US and Israeli officials.

Friedman’s participation at the event has drawn criticism from the Palestinian Authority and a left-wing Israeli organization who say that excavating the site is an effort to extend Israeli sovereignty in the eastern part of the city.