US envoy Friedman said to join annexation clambake

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid tells his Yesh Atid faction that the government will take advantage of emergency virus regulations to run roughshod over Israeli democracy.

Lapid charges that the law will give Netanyahu the authority to put in place any measures he pleases.

“This law gives a criminal suspect total authority over the police. The ability to go into peoples’ homes is in this law. It’s a fable that they took it out. He can prohibit people from protesting against him,” he says.

“The greatest threat to Israel is not the coronavirus. The greatest threat on the state of Israel is that we are ceasing to be a democracy.”