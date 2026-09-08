US imposes new sanctions on Iranian airlines, service providers

The United States imposes sanctions on “all remaining Iranian airlines” that have yet to face such penalties, as Washington pushes to step up economic pressure in its war with Tehran.

The US Treasury Department says its latest action takes aim at “36 targets for supporting Iran’s aviation sector, which the regime uses to move weapons, personnel, and illicit cargo.”

These include 27 Iranian airlines, alongside firms based in countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Malaysia and Kazakhstan.

“Essentially, we’re taking the entire aviation sector of the Iranian economy out of the market,” a US Treasury official tells reporters on condition of anonymity.

Besides Iranian airlines, the Treasury Department says its latest actions target third-country firms that “facilitate US-sanctioned Mahan Air’s proliferation activity, terrorist-linked flight operations, and illicit procurement of US-origin aircraft.”

It is also taking aim at “cargo service providers and general sales agents that have serviced Mahan Air’s international flights.”

Mahan Air is an Iranian airline accused of facilitating activities by Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The US Treasury official does not specify whether firms in countries like China might face secondary sanctions for supporting the Iranian aviation sector, but said there are various actions Washington can take on service providers.

The Treasury Department slapped sanctions in July on individuals and companies it said were aiding Mahan Air too.

Iran’s aviation sector has long struggled under sanctions, which have severely restricted its ability to acquire aircraft, spare parts and maintenance services.