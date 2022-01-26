US, Israeli national security advisers discuss state of Iran’s nuclear program

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart Dr. Eyal Hulata conduct a virtual meeting of the US-Israel Strategic Consultative Group (SCG). They are joined by various foreign affairs and security officials.

The sides “discussed significant regional developments since the last SCG meeting in December, including advances in Iran’s nuclear program,” according to a White House statement.

“Mr. Sullivan emphasized that while the United States remains committed to diplomacy as the best means for preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, the United States is preparing alternative options, in coordination with its partners, should diplomacy fail.”