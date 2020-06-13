US issues security alert for Jaffa amid protests over building plans for Muslim burial site

The US Embassy issues a security alert for Jaffa due to ongoing protests there over plans to build a homeless shelter on land discovered to be an old Muslim burial ground.

“Protests continue this evening near the Clock Tower and throughout the city of Jaffa. Protests may turn violent to include vandalism, rock throwing, burning of tires, vehicles, and fire bombs. Embassy personnel have been advised to maintain situational awareness and avoid the area tonight,” a statement on the embassy’s website says.

It adds: “The Embassy strongly encourages US citizens to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness, as security incidents often take place without warning.”

Overnight, a number of vehicles were torched and a firebomb was thrown at a Tel Aviv-Jaffa municipality building.