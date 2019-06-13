US official says ‘highly likely’ Iran behind suspected tanker attacks

A US defense official tells CBS News it’s “highly likely” that Iran was behind suspected attacks today on a pair of tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

The unnamed official calls Iran’s claim to have rescued the crews of both ships “patently false,” saying 21 of the crewmen were aboard the USS Bainbridge guided missile destroyer.

Numerous officials tell the network that those “rescued” were by Iran were not given a choice on whether to board the Iranian ships.

Another official also says the US expects to recover enough debris to determine who was behind the attacks and that any response will be determined in accordance with whether the evidence points to Iran, as well as the stances of US allies in the Gulf.