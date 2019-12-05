US says Iran may have massacred more than 1,000 in protests

Senior State Department official Brian Hook says Iranian forces may have killed more than 1,000 people in response to recent protests that have swept the country.

Hook, the special representative for Iran, cites unspecified reports and provides no evidence of the death toll.

Amnesty International recently said more than 200 people were killed in the recent unrest over economic hardship.

Hook tells reporters at the State Department on Thursday the US has seen video of one incident in which more than 100 people were shot and killed.

— AP