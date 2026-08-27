Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, August 27, 2026

US urges countries around the world to boost synagogue security for High Holidays

27 August 2026, 4:37 pm 1 Edit
A French police officer stands guard in front of the Synagogue of Sarcelles, Paris’s suburb, on October 11, 2023. (Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT/AFP)
A French police officer stands guard in front of the Synagogue of Sarcelles, Paris’s suburb, on October 11, 2023. (Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT/AFP)

The US State Department sent a cable to embassies around the world, directing diplomats to call on their host governments to boost security outside synagogues during the High Holidays.

“We urge your government to deploy law enforcement, counterterrorism or military forces, as appropriate, to synagogues and other locations hosting services or events,” reads a cable first obtained by the JNS news site.

A similar memo was sent ahead of the Passover holiday last year.

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.