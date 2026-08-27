Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, August 27, 2026
US urges countries around the world to boost synagogue security for High Holidays
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The US State Department sent a cable to embassies around the world, directing diplomats to call on their host governments to boost security outside synagogues during the High Holidays.
“We urge your government to deploy law enforcement, counterterrorism or military forces, as appropriate, to synagogues and other locations hosting services or events,” reads a cable first obtained by the JNS news site.
A similar memo was sent ahead of the Passover holiday last year.
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