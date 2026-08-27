US urges countries around the world to boost synagogue security for High Holidays

The US State Department sent a cable to embassies around the world, directing diplomats to call on their host governments to boost security outside synagogues during the High Holidays.

“We urge your government to deploy law enforcement, counterterrorism or military forces, as appropriate, to synagogues and other locations hosting services or events,” reads a cable first obtained by the JNS news site.

A similar memo was sent ahead of the Passover holiday last year.