Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 24, 2026

WATCH: Netanyahu addresses UN General Assembly

Today, 9:04 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes the podium at the United Nations General Assembly.

A veteran of UN speeches, Netanyahu is expected to discuss the ongoing conflict with Iran, which was launched in late February with US-Israeli strikes but is now primarily between Washington and Tehran.

He is also expected to address criticism of Israel, which has been a theme of several world leaders’ speeches at the General Assembly this week. He has said he will respond to criticism from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has called Netanyahu a “war criminal,” a charge he denies.

Netanyahu’s speech comes about a month before Israel’s October 27 election. Polls have shown the prime minister and his allies trailing ahead of the vote.

Watch his address live here:

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.