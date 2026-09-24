WATCH: Netanyahu addresses UN General Assembly

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes the podium at the United Nations General Assembly.

A veteran of UN speeches, Netanyahu is expected to discuss the ongoing conflict with Iran, which was launched in late February with US-Israeli strikes but is now primarily between Washington and Tehran.

He is also expected to address criticism of Israel, which has been a theme of several world leaders’ speeches at the General Assembly this week. He has said he will respond to criticism from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has called Netanyahu a “war criminal,” a charge he denies.

Netanyahu’s speech comes about a month before Israel’s October 27 election. Polls have shown the prime minister and his allies trailing ahead of the vote.

Watch his address live here: