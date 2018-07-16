The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
WHO says world needs to take action over Chinese virus
The World Health Organization is urging governments around the globe, including those as yet unaffected by the novel coronavirus outbreak, to be “on alert” and “take action” to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
“The whole world needs to be on alert now. The whole world needs to take action,” Michael Ryan, head of the WHO Health Emergencies Program, tells reporters in Geneva.
While several airlines have suspended flights in an out of China, El Al and other carriers are continue to operate flights between Israel and Beijing as well as Hong Kong.
Netanyahu, Esper discuss Iran, security ties
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has met with US defense chief Mark Esper in Washington.
The two discuss Iran and regional threats, according to Netanyahu’s office.
His office says the two also spoke about security ties “which have reached new heights and will continue to deepen.”
There is no comment from the Pentagon.
Israel to evacuate families of diplomats from China amid outbreak
Israel is planning on evacuating families of diplomatic staff from China amid an outbreak of a deadly coronavirus, according to Channel 12 news.
The Health Ministry says it is also considering putting restrictions on Israelis traveling to or from China, and may ask those who come from China to quarantine themselves for several days.
It says a decision is expected after a meeting soon.
Netanyahu trial will take 6-7 years, and he can remain PM during it — official
A senior official in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s entourage says the Israeli leader is planning for his criminal trial to drag out for six or seven years, during which time he will seek to continue on as prime minister.
“He’ll run for election, win, and will have no problem with the trial. Netanyahu won’t have to divide his time between the Prime Minister’s Office and the courtroom. He’ll only show up when he needs to testify. This will happen after they grill hundreds of other witnesses.”
While a sitting prime minister who is indicted does not have to step down, Israel’s judicial system has yet to rule on whether a party leader who is under indictment can be tasked with forming a government.
— Shalom Yerushalmi
Ex-general warns against ‘worrying’ implications of Trump plan, annexation
Gen (ret.) Amos Gilad, the former head of the Defense Ministry’s political bureau, tells Channel 12 he’s “very troubled that the US is presenting a plan that has no chance of working.”
“The Palestinians simply won’t talk to us… They won’t sit around the table with us… It is 100 percent certain that there will be no interaction with them, no discussions with them. And this is extremely worrying,” he says. “After all, this is the United States of America. And on other side, it creates an opening for full annexation, which will turn us into a single state, with two peoples, with far-reaching implications for the character of the state of Israel. And I’m also troubled by the growing pressure on Jordan… Without Jordan, our security will be gravely damaged… There are lots of dangers here, and I don’t a chance of an accord on the basis of this plan.”
Asked about the prospect of Netanyahu moving quickly to annex the Jordan Valley, Gilad says: “That would be a very damaging step.” Unilateral annexation “would harm Jordan, and the fabric of relations — not the security ties, which are wonderful, but the wider envelope of vital ties.”
Instead of annexing the Jordan Valley, he suggests, “strengthen it” by boosting the Israeli population there.
Israel should get okay from joint panel before annexing, envoy says
US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman suggests that it may take a while before Israel can go ahead and apply sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and all settlements across the West Bank.
In a briefing to reporters, he stresses that an Israeli-American committee to discuss the exact parameters of the ostensible annexation must be established first before Jerusalem can go ahead with its plans.
“That committee will work with all due deliberation to get to the right spot. But it is a process that does require some effort, some understanding, some calibration. We need to see the dimensions and see that it is not inconsistent with the maps,” he says.
The agreement that we have with the prime minister is that in exchange for Israel agreeing to freeze the territory that is allocated to a Palestinian state under the vision, in exchange for accepting our plan and moving forward… form a joint committee with Israel to convert the conceptual map into a more detailed and calibrated rendering so that recognition can be immediately achieved.”
Israeli officials had been saying they would push ahead with annexation in the next few days, which both Friedman and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier indicated they would be okay with if it stuck to the parameters of the plan.
But senior White House adviser Jared Kushner told CNN that the exact contours of the areas to remain under Israeli control would take two to four months to work out.
During the briefing, Friedman said that the Israeli government is free to annex “immediately,” but refused to speculate on when exactly they are going to do it.
“The Israeli government will do what it’s going to do. But then the committee will form,” Friedman says.
“We will designate shortly the members of the committee from our side. We hope the Israeli government will do the same. We will be presented with the plan and the proposal and we’ll consider it as part of the agreement. And they’ll make a decision.”
He adds: “We’re cognizant that this is something that we’ll get to work on right away and we will try to get to the action real quickly.”
— Raphael Ahren
Netanyahu Uganda-bound next week, report claims
The Ynet news site reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will fly to Uganda next week, just days after returning from Washington and Moscow.
The report says the trip will take place on Monday. It does not say how long the trip will be or what the purpose is.
His office refuses to confirm or deny the report.
Netanyahu visited Uganda in 2016 to mark 40 years since his brother was killed in an anti-terror raid at an airport in Entebbe.
Russia to release backpacker as gesture to US, Israeli official says
An Israeli official says Russia will release Israeli-American backpacker Naama Issachar from prison imminently.
The official says the release was the result of a Russian goodwill gesture toward the United States, stressing that Israel did not give Moscow anything in return.
President Vladimir Putin, who has the final say on a pardon for Issachar, has yet to publicly announce a decision on her fate.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to fly from Washington to the Russian capital later Wednesday, where he is expected to secure Issachar’s release on Thursday and fly her back to Israel.
“There was no deal with Russia. Naama’s release was done as a gesture by President [Vladimir] Putin to the US,” a senior official in an inter-ministerial committee dealing with the case tells reporters in Netanyahu’s entourage.
The government dealt with Issachar’s case not only because of the state’s responsibility toward all its citizens but also out of a desire to solve a problem “that could hurt the sensitive relations between Russia and Israel,” the official adds, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Issachar was sentenced in October to 7.5 years in Russian prison after being found with drugs in her luggage while passing through a Moscow airport.
— Raphael Ahren
Clashes as Palestinians protest across West Bank
Dozens of Palestinians in Bethlehem are protesting against a US plan that would allow Israel to annex chunks of the West Bank.
Several young Palestinians throw rocks at Israeli security forces, who respond by firing tear gas and sound grenades.
A number of people are treated for tear gas inhalation, the official Palestinian Authority news site Wafa reports.
Protests against the US plan also take place in Hebron, Qalqiliya, Tulkarem and al-Bireh, Wafa reports.
— Adam Rasgon
Netanyahu vows to advance annexation
Despite reports that pushing through annexation before elections may prove an obstacle, Netanyahu tweets that it will not deter him.
“I won’t miss the chance. I will extend sovereignty,” he writes.
Police hold suspects found with knife
Police officers have arrested two suspects armed with a knife on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, police say.
“The circumstances are being examined,” police say in a statement.
— Judah Ari Gross
Kushner: Palestinians showing they aren’t ready for statehood
Also appearing on Fox & Friends is Jared Kushner, credited as the plan’s architect, who says the Palestinian rejection of the plan shows they can’t have a state.
“They are proving through their reaction that they are not ready to have a state,” he says.
He calls the Palestinians “professional at not finishing deals.”
“The ball is in their court if they want to approach it, if not we are busy,” with other things, he says.
“Trump got them the best offer they ever had,” he adds.
He says skeptics should give the plan a chance.
“You’re not going to change minds overnight. It puts out a framework.”
He also claims the plan will reduce terror by proving to the world that Israel does not have any designs on the Temple Mount, which he says has fueled jihadism.
“It very strongly gets Israel to affirm they will respect Jordan’s hold on the mosque. If the mosque is safe and Muslims can come pray” this should reduce terror and tensions, he says.
In actuality, the plan makes reference to all religions being able to pray on the Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif, a potentially explosive change to the status quo there that could inflame the region.
Netanyahu: Peace plan a once in a lifetime chance
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells Fox & Friends that the US peace plan is a “once in a lifetime opportunity.”
He says Trump asked him to make concessions and he is open to them. “I think the Palestinians will understand that they will not get a better deal.”
This is not a plan that will move us back 50 years, he says, claiming that even Arab states say it should be given a chance.
As for the tunnel between the West Bank and Gaza envisioned by the plan, he says it will be controlled by Israel, “but they can move back and forth.”
Ministers to meet on annexation Tuesday instead of Sunday — reports
Israeli media is reporting that Israel’s caretaker cabinet will likely meet on Tuesday to decide on beginning the process of annexing areas of the West Bank.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had initially said he wanted to bring it for a vote at Sunday’s cabinet meeting, but Minister Yariv Levin said Wednesday morning that there were still several bureaucratic hurdles to leap, including “bringing the proposal before the attorney general and letting him consider the matter.”
The Tuesday meeting was first reported by Israel Hayom and later by other outlets. The reports were unsourced.
“It’s a matter of a few days,” Israel Hayom quotes Netanyahu’s bureau saying.
Netanyahu has vowed to push ahead with annexing territories that Israel would keep under the US peace plan unveiled Tuesday, despite international opposition outside the US.
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has yet to publicly decide if Netanyahu’s caretaker government will have the power to carry out the move despite not having a mandate to rule.
Russia stays mum on ‘so-called deal’ ahead of Netanyahu visit
Russia is staying solidly on the fence regarding the US peace plan ahead of a visit by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Moscow on Thursday, saying it will get first-hand information then.
“At this moment we can only state that the plan was fully supported by Israel, it received support from a number of other nations, but was met with strict denial from the directly involved party of this so-called deal — the Palestinians,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says.
“We continue to analyze the situation,” he adds.
Coronavirus outbreak surpasses SARS pandemic of 2002-2003, China says
China has reported more infections from a new virus than it had from an outbreak of SARS in 2002-2003, although the death toll is still lower.
China said it has confirmed 5,974 cases of the new virus, compared to 5,327 cases of SARS.
It also reported another large jump in cases on Wednesday and a rise in the death toll to 132. That compares to 348 people killed in China during SARS. Severe acute respiratory syndrome killed nearly 800 people worldwide.
Scientists say there are still many critical questions to be answered about the new virus, including just how transmissible and severe it is. More than 50 cases have been reported outside China.
— AP
India gives US plan tepid backing
Following a number of other countries, India offers lukewarm support for the US peace plan.
Both sides should “engage with each other, including on recent proposals put forward by the United States and find an acceptable two-state solution,” government spokesman Raveesh Kumar says.
India has long been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, but has grown closer to Israel under leader Narendra Modi.
German, Israeli leaders warn anti-Semitism spreading again
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier says at the Bundestag that anti-Semitism is again becoming a threat in his country and throughout Europe.
“The evil spirits of the past are reappearing today under a new guise,” he says.
“More still, they are presenting their ethno-nationalist, authoritarian thinking as a vision, as a better answer to the questions of our time.”
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin echoes those concerns in his own speech, warning that the continent is being “visited by ghosts from the past.”
“Ugly and extreme anti-Semitism is hovering over the whole of Europe,” Rivlin says.
— AFP
Rivlin says peace plan could bring hope
Speaking at the Bundestag in Berlin, President Reuven Rivlin says the US peace plan could help bring Israelis and Palestinians back to the negotiating table.
“Yesterday in Washington, we saw moments that could bring great hope. After long years of diplomatic stalemate, President Trump — a courageous friend of the State of Israel — presented a plan that could allow the two peoples to renew the channels of dialogue and make progress towards a shared future,” he tells the German parliament in Hebrew, according to a statement from his office.
“It is no simple matter and both sides need to study the plan in depth. It is a plan that demands deep, difficult and complex concessions from both sides, but we must not give up. For those who surrender, surrender the chance. And I refuse to surrender.”
“It is true that the relations between Israel and the Palestinians are not symmetrical, but our capacity to find a political and diplomatic solution is dependent on the ability of both sides to trust one another. We must build confidence between us,” he adds.
Wife of Rabin assassin disqualified from Knesset run, for now
The central Elections Committee has disqualified Larissa Trimbobler-Amir from running for the Knesset in March 2 elections.
Trimbobler-Amir is married to Yigal Amir, the man who assassinated prime minister Yitzhak Rabin at a peace rally 24 years ago.
The 13 member committee decided unanimously to disqualify her. The disqualification will likely be challenged in the Supreme Court, which often overturns the committee’s decisions.
If she does run, her party is not expected to garner a significant number of votes or enter the Knesset.
Khamenei says US peace plan won’t bear fruit
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is denouncing as “satanic” a US peace plan for solving the Israeli-Palestinian and predicting that Muslim nations will undoubtedly prevent the proposal from being put into practice.
“To the dismay of US politicians, the satanic, evil US policy about Palestine — the so-called DealOfTheCentury— will never bear fruit, by the grace of God,” Khamenei writes on his official Twitter account.
To the dismay of US politicians, the satanic, evil US policy about Palestine —the so-called #DealOfTheCentury— will never bear fruit, by the grace of God.
About the Jewishization of #alQuds and saying it should be in the hands of the Jews, they’re talking foolishly & unwisely. /1
— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 29, 2020
The issue of #Palestine will never be forgotten. The Palestinian nation and all Muslim nations will definitely stand up to them and not allow the so-called #DealOfCentury to be realized. /2
7/16/2018
— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 29, 2020
