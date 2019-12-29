Wiesenthal Center urges Trump to create FBI task force after NY attack

The Simon Wiesenthal Center, in a statement, calls on US President Donald Trump to instruct the FBI to form a special task force following the Monsey stabbing “in wake of unending attacks against Jews and their religious institutions.”

“Enough is enough! Jews should not have to fear for their lives in America to go to their houses of worship,” the center says. “The FBI must step up and take the lead in all recent violent hate crimes targeting religious Jews.”

It also urges African American leaders to “speak out against the spate of recent hate crimes in New York and New Jersey carried out by African Americans.”