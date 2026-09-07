Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 7, 2026

Yemen’s Houthis claim to have downed a Saudi reconnaissance plane

By AP Today, 2:36 pm
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Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels claim they downed a Saudi armed reconnaissance aircraft in the northern part of Yemen as the escalation with Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces continues.

Houthi military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree says in a statement that the aircraft was detected in Jawf province’s airspace. He says the aircraft belonged to neighboring Saudi Arabia and was seeking to carry out “hostile actions.”

The Associated Press couldn’t independently verify the claim. There is no immediate Saudi comment.

Saree adds that over the past 24 hours, a total of three reconnaissance drones belonging to Saudi Arabia were downed, including one that was spotted this morning in Bayda province.

The Yemeni government armed forces said on X that they targeted Houthi gatherings in Dahle province and launched 13 airstrikes targeting Houthi positions and a missile launch base in Bayda province. Other airstrikes targeted Houthi fronts in Marib province. The Houthi military didn’t address those claims.

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