Yesh Atid officials planned to ditch Blue and White for joint run with Liberman

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that Israel’s initial green light for the visit of two controversial Democratic lawmakers was given before they made an official request and before they submitted their itinerary.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his flight to Kiev, Netanyahu says Israel in fact automatically allows all congresspeople to enter Israel, noting that just two weeks ago he met with a large group of Democratic lawmakers.

“When [Israeli] Ambassador [to the US Ron] Dermer spoke, he was carrying out exactly that policy. There is only one exception: the exception is the BDS Law, that requires us to check the entrance of supporters of BDS. At the time when Ambassador Dermer spoke, there was no specific request for these visits and also no specific itinerary and schedule,” the prime minister says.

“We respect all parties in the United States, but we also respect ourselves. Everyone who comes to boycott us and comes to undermine the legitimacy of State of Israel, we don’t allow them to enter,” he stresses.

Dermer had announced on July 19 that Israel would allow the congresswomen to visit. “Out of respect for the US Congress and the great alliance between Israel and America, we would not deny entry to any member of Congress into Israel,” he told The Times of Israel in a statement.

But on Thursday Israel said it had decided to bar Tlaib and Omar, the first two Muslim women ever elected to Congress.

Netanyahu, justifying the unprecedented decision to ban serving US legislators from Israel, said last week it was plain that Omar and Tlaib intended to use the visit to harm Israel. “Several days ago, we received [Omar and Tlaib’s] trip itinerary,” Netanyahu said in a statement, “which clarified that they planned a visit whose sole purpose was to support boycotts and deny Israel’s legitimacy. For example, they called their destination ‘Palestine’ and not ‘Israel,’ and unlike all Democratic and Republican members of Congress before them, they did not seek any meeting with any Israeli official, whether government or opposition.”