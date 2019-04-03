Man stabbed to death in Umm al-Fahm

A man was stabbed to death in the northern Arab town of Umm al-Fahm on Wednesday.

The man, 35, was not immediately named by authorities, and the circumstances of the stabbing were not yet clear.

Magen David Adom rescuers attempted to resuscitate him after the attack, but were unsuccessful.

Umm al-Fahm, population around 52,000, has been plagued by high crime rates for years, including by local organized crime.

In December, a 14-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting believed to have been part of a bloody ongoing feud between criminal organizations in the city.

The teen was hit while sitting in his mother’s car, which was sprayed with bullets by a passing motorcyclist. Police found bullet holes dotting the car’s windshield when they arrived on the scene.

Also in December, students and teachers at a high school in Umm al-Fahm witnessed a teacher’s kidnapping in broad daylight at the school entrance. Armed assailants nabbed the teacher, forcing him into their van, at 8 a.m., just as students and teachers arrived to start the school day.

After a police manhunt that included roadblocks, large numbers of officers, some of them undercover, and a helicopter, the kidnappers’ vehicle was located and cornered, and the teacher was rescued unharmed. One armed kidnapper was found in the vehicle and taken into custody.

At least six people were killed and 17 wounded in violent crimes in the city in 2018.