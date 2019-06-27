Manager of Pittsburgh restaurant fired for anti-Semitic Facebook post

The manager of a popular restaurant in Pittsburgh was fired after he shared an anti-Semitic post on Facebook.

Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse owner Jeff Kim apologized in a Facebook post for the action of his employee, calling it “inexcusable.” He also wrote: “Please know that his comments and views do not reflect the values of the restaurant and its employees. His employment has been terminated.” The restaurant is located on the city’s waterfront.

The post was a meme that shows the interior of an oven and read “Jewish bunk beds for sale.”

The restaurant staff learned of the post on Sunday and the employee was fired on Monday.

The employee, identified as Stephen Guyer, told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that the post was a “huge mistake” and that he thought the meme “was something about a Danish bunk bed.”

He added: “My life has been ruined now. I would never disrespect Jewish people intentionally. I love all people no matter their race, color or religion. I made a mistake and I’m very sorry for the outcome.”

The post comes eight months after an attack on the Tree of Life synagogue that left 11 worshipers dead. The restaurant is located about four miles from the restaurant.