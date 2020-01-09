Masked men reportedly carjack Israeli family in West Bank

An Israeli taxi driver reported being threatened Wednesday and having his car stolen as he was traveling with his family in the central West Bank.

According to police, the driver said he pulled over while driving along Route 446 when masked suspects appeared and forced him and his family from the vehicle.

The suspects threatened them with knives before stealing the taxi, forcing the family to continue on foot through cold and rainy weather to the Ni’lin checkpoint, a police statement said.

The taxi driver, his wife and their daughter were treated by paramedics from United Hatzalah, who said they were suffering from mild hypothermia and panic attacks after having to walk to the checkpoint in the rain.

They were later taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Police officers and the army were scouring the area to track down the suspects.