‘Multiple deaths’ in mass shooting near mall in El Paso, Texas

EL PASO, Texas — Multiple people were killed and at least one person was in custody after a shooter went on a rampage Saturday at a Texas shopping mall, police in the border town of El Paso said.

Olivia Zepeda, the chief of staff to El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, told CNN that multiple people had been killed in the attack in or near the Cielo Vista Mall. She didn’t say how many victims there were.

Authorities said they believed the attack was carried out by a single gunman who was in custody.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told Fox News that between 15 and 20 people had been shot and that one suspect in custody was a 21-year-old man.

The local KTSM 9 News channel had earlier reported that 18 people had been shot, without giving a breakdown of the number of dead and injured. CNN reported multiple fatalities and said most of the casualties were at a Walmart.

Local media released security photos it said showed the shooter entering the shopping center.

Graphic video said to be from the scene showed bodies lying near the entrance to a Walmart, with passersby calling for emergency treatment.

Police Sgt. Enrique Carrillo told reporters that the attack at or near the Cielo Vista Mall had ended. He didn’t say how many people were wounded or killed, but NBC News reported that a University Medical Center of El Paso official said it had received at least 10 seriously injured victims and that some victims were taken to other hospitals.

The El Paso police department tweeted earlier Saturday that there could be multiple active shooters and asked the public to stay away. Authorities later said they believed a long gunman carried out the attack.

The mall complex is near Interstate 10 on El Paso’s east side.

Please stay clear of the surrounding area of Cielo Vista Mall. Reunification center for families at McCarthur Middle School on Whittus. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the shooting “a heinous and senseless act of violence” and said the state had deployed a number of law enforcement officers to the city.

White House staff said that US President Donald Trump had been briefed on the shooting and spoke about it with Attorney General Barr and Governor Abbott.

Trump later called the shooting “terrible” in a Twitter post.

“Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all!” Trump wrote.

Democratic presidential candidate and former US Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who is from El Paso, said he was distraught by the news of the shooting.

An emotional O’Rourke told reporters in Las Vegas that he had spoken by phone to El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, the city’s sheriff and US Rep. Veronica Escobar. He said they were still learning details about the attack.

O’Rourke said he planned to return home immediately to be with his family. He asked “for everyone’s strength for El Paso right now. Everyone’s resolve to make sure that this does not continue to happen in this country.”

“We have to find some reason for optimism and hope or else we consign ourselves to a future where nearly 40,000 people a year will lose their lives to gun violence and I cannot accept that,” O’Rourke said.

Israel’s foreign ministry said that its consulate in Texas was in contact with local authorities and there were no reports of Israelis in the area.

El Paso, which has about 680,000 residents, is in West Texas sits across the border from Juarez, Mexico.